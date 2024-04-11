Krishna police book case against Perni Nani for attacking Chilakalapudi police station

VIJAYAWADA : Krishna district police reportedly registered a case against sitting Machilipatnam YSRC MLA Perni Venkataramaiah alias Nani and other ruling YSRC party supporters for allegedly laying a siege in front of Chilakalapudi police station and indulging in a violent protest by damaging the furniture in the station on Wednesday.

Alleging that police have detained YSRC party members and his supporters for no reason, Nani along with other party supporters reached Chilakalapudi police station in huge numbers on Tuesday and damaged furniture in the station. Following the incident, Chilakalapudi police booked a case against the MLA and others under sections 188, 143 and 427 of IPC.

According to sources, the YSRC leaders who were detained by police alleged that sub-inspector Chanakya along with another SI and constable assaulted them in front of TDP leaders. Police summoned two persons on Monday night in connection with a minor clash between workers of the two parties at Ullipalem village three days ago. Upon learning about the incident, MLA Nani and other supporters reached the police station and condemned the police action. It further snowballed into a heated argument between both the parties, following which the cadre staged protest in front of the police station and damaged furniture.