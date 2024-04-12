Anantapur district of AP records 3 leopard deaths in one month

ANANTAPUR : In a concerning development, three leopards were found dead within a span of a month in Anantapur district. The forest department officials disclosed that the deaths were a result of the leopards straying from their natural habitat in search of food and water, a situation exacerbated by the severe drought conditions prevailing in the region.

According to reports, on August 17 and 18, 2023, one leopard each was found dead in the hills of Madakasira mandal, Melavai revenue area of Sri Sathyasai district. Subsequently, on March 18 of this year, a leopard was found dead in the Badukallu forest area of Kalyanadurgam constituency. Another incident took place on March 19 when a leopard climbed onto a transformer in a agriculture land belonging to a farmer in Nagireddypalli revenue village of Kooderu mandal and died due to electrocution.

Further, on April 3, a female leopard was found dead in Kokkirai hill near Bheemunipalli of Peddavaduguru mandal.

A resident from Kurlapalli village in Kalyanadurgam mandal, Kuruba Mahesh expressed fear and concern over the increased movement of leopards and wild bears in surrounding villages. Citing frequent attacks on their livestock by leopards, he mentioned relocating their animals to relatives’ villages in Karnataka for safety. “The fear of encountering wild animals has led to apprehension among villagers, particularly women, and children, who are hesitant to venture into fields alone,” he added.

Anantapur district forest officer Vineetha Kumar has announced plans to address the issue of water scarcity in forest areas following the recent deaths of three leopards within a month. Kumar stated that the number of leopards is on the rise in the district and across Andhra Pradesh. However, drought conditions have exacerbated the problem of water shortage in forested areas.

To tackle this issue, drinking water facilities are being set up in Kalyanadurgam and Rayadurgam forest areas, with tankers supplying water and storing it in the forests. This initiative aims to prevent the migration of animals from forest areas to plains in search of water, thereby reducing the risk of conflict and fatalities.

Penukonda Sub Divisional Forest Officer Anand emphasised the importance of keeping animals within forest areas to prevent man-animal conflict. However, due to the prevailing drought conditions, animals are leaving the forests and venturing into plains, he added.