Malladi lodges plaint with CEC against Naidu, PK

VIJAYAWADA : YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JSP president Pawan Kalyan and BJP Narasapuram MP candidate Bhupatiraju Srinivas Varma for violating the Model Code of Conduct through their speeches during a public meeting at Tanuku on Wednesday.

Malladi said the three leaders propagated false, unsubstantiated and unverified allegations with their demeaning statements against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.