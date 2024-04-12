Andhra Pradesh

Malladi lodges plaint with CEC against Naidu, PK

He alleged that the leaders violated the Model Code of Conduct through their speeches during a public meeting at Tanuku on Wednesday.
VIJAYAWADA : YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JSP president Pawan Kalyan and BJP Narasapuram MP candidate Bhupatiraju Srinivas Varma for violating the Model Code of Conduct through their speeches during a public meeting at Tanuku on Wednesday.

Malladi said the three leaders propagated false, unsubstantiated and unverified allegations with their demeaning statements against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

