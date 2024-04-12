NDA govt will come up with SC, ST and Muslim declarations: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : Asserting that the NDA government will be formed in Andhra Pradesh and elections are just a formality, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said when their government is formed, the BC declaration they announced, will be implemented, and they will come up with SC, ST and Muslim declarations.

Addressing the ‘Praja Galam’ meeting, along with his ally Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan at Ambajipet and later in Amalapuram of Ambedkar Konaseema district on Thursday, the TDP chief said once the alliance government is formed in the State, caste census will be taken up and they will fight for reservation for BCs in legislative bodies too.

Regretting that there is no job guarantee even for government employees now, Naidu said the dues pending for police personnel too have not been cleared for long. “My deep condolences to the bereaved family members of the SPF cop Sankar Rao, who died by suicide earlier in the day, following financial problems,” he said.

In Amalapuram, he said under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the State has regressed by 20 years and the efforts of the tripartite alliance in 2014 to develop AP by bringing national institutions, were put to a halt by the wayward administration of Jagan. “The Polavaram project is an example of how there is no progress in the State in the last five years,” he observed.

Launching a scathing attack on Jagan, Pawan Kalyan said Jagan’s life is like a pendulum, oscillating between ‘Jail and Bail’. “Jagan, your government’s days are numbered and we will surely send you to jail. When your government stopped my films from being screened in the State, I said who would stop us? Today I once again ask who will stop the alliance from forming the government in the State,” he remarked.

He promised to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the rail project to Konaseema. Earlier, speaking at Ambajipet, he accused Jagan of turning the beautiful Konaseema into a place of unrest. “We will strive to transform the region into a land of love, harmony and affection,” he vowed.