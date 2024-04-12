Step up vigil at strong rooms: EC Special General Observer Ram Mohan Mishra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Special General Observer Ram Mohan Mishra made a surprise visit to East Gonegudam village checkpost and Integrated Command Control Centre (Iccc) in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday.

He expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements and heightened vigil at strong rooms. Further, he directed the district authorities to increase the vigil at polling stations and strong rooms, which house Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).

He was accompanied by the East Godavari District Collector K Madhavilatha and SP P Jagadeesh. He reviewed the round the clock monitoring by the CCTV cameras and security at the strong rooms.

He enquired about the performance of Media certification & Monitoring committee (MCMC), cVIGIL and grievance call centre in the district.