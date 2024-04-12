Thundershowers likely in parts of AP for next 3 days

VIJAYAWADA : For the next three days, some parts of the State are likely to receive thundershowers, while others are expected to continue to experience hot, humid, and discomfort weather, according to meteorological Department forecast.

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reeled under scorching summer heat. Several places reported day temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius. The highest daytime temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius was reported in Nandavaram of Nandyal district, followed by 42.5 degrees Celsius in Chakarayapeta of YSR district.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said on Thursday that Kotabommali experienced severe heatwave conditions. A total of 20 mandals in the State experienced heatwave conditions including eight in Srikakulam, and three in Anakapalle.

APSDMA forecasted severe heatwave conditions in one mandal and heatwave conditions in 62 mandals. People are advised not to venture out during peak hours between 11 am to 3 pm and advised people to stay hydrated.