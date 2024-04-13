3.06 lakh clear second year Inter exams in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Results for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE)- March 2024 were released on Friday. While 67% of the first year students cleared the exams, 78% second year students passed. Spot valuation for the exams, held from March 1 to 20 at 1,559 centres across the State, was conducted from March 18 to April 6 in 25 camps.

Of the total 3,93,757 second year students who appeared for the exam, 3,06,528 passed. While 4,61,273 first year students wrote the exam, 3,10,875 passed. Of the total 32,339 second year vocational students, 71% cleared the exams. While 38,483 first year vocational students appeared for the exams, 60% passed.

Krishna district emerged as the top performing district in the State with 84% first year and 90% second year students clearing the exams.

While 40% of the first year students cleared the exams in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 53% second year students passed in Chittoor.