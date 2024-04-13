Family’s wait for ambulance at GGH ends with ITDA PO’s intervention

VISAKHAPATNAM : In a distressing turn of events, 28-year-old Kilo Vasantha, who recently gave birth to a baby girl on an unfinished road in Cheedivalasa hilltop village in ASR district, faced another ordeal. Discharged from Paderu Government Hospital on Friday at 11.30 am, the family, including her elder child and husband, found themselves stranded.

Despite seeking assistance from the hospital ambulance, the driver refused, leaving them to wait in the hospital corridors for hours. Efforts to resolve the situation through the hospital superintendent were hindered when the ambulance driver claimed to have no diesel. With no means of transportation and no food since their discharge, the family’s ordeal continued until 5 pm.

CPI district executive member K Govind Rao reached out to Paderu ITDA Project Officer V Abishek regarding the situation. Abishek promptly directed the hospital superintendent to arrange an ambulance for the family. Following his directives, the hospital superintendent organised an ambulance and provided food for Vasantha’s family. Personally overseeing all arrangements, the superintendent accompanied them until the ambulance departed around at 7.10 pm.

Paderu ITDA Project Officer V Abishek said, “The issue arose because they were discharged and asked to wait, but it seems they did not inform the doctors that they were waiting. I have strictly instructed the doctors and the GGH superintendent to appoint a special coordinator to monitor waiting patients and people in need of an ambulance.”

Govind expressed dismay over the perceived lack of concern by the authorities and said, “The incident underscores the necessity for accountability in similar cases, despite the simplicity of the issue.”