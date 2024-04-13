Jagan to file nomination papers on April 25

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to file his nomination for contesting the Pulivendula Assembly constituency on April 25. The YSRC president is currently conducting his Memanta Siddham bus yatra, which will culminate at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam on April 24. He will reach Pulivendula directly from Srikakulam and file the nomination papers the next day.

Following this, he will address a public meeting. It has been learnt that Jagan is unlikely to campaign in Pulivendula, the citadel of the YS family, after April 25. He may focus on holding public meetings across the State.

The 51-year-old politician is seeking a hat-trick win from Pulivendula. In 2014, he won from the Assembly constituency with a majority of over 75,000 votes and extended the margin of victory to more than 90,000 votes in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jagan’s cousin brother and Kadapa Lok Sabha MP YS Avinash Reddy will file the first set of nominations on behalf of the Chief Minister in Pulivendula on April 22.

Notification for conduct of elections to 175 Assembly and 25 Parliament seats would be issued on April 18. Nominations will be accepted till April 25 and scrutiny will be done on April 26. Last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29.