Police step up vigil at Suryalanka and Vodarevu beaches

GUNTUR : In view of the coming summer holidays, Bapatla police have increased vigil at beaches in the district to prevent any drowning incidents. Under the instructions of Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, the police officials made special arrangements to ensure the safety of the tourists.

Suryalanka, Ramapuram and Vodarevu beaches are the most famous tourist spots in the erstwhile Guntur district. Thousands of tourists all across the State visit the beach annually. Since many resorts have come up in the last few years, the footfall has increased even more, especially during the festive and holiday seasons.

Following this, Bapatla district administration along with police department initiated various security measures at the beaches by setting up cautionary boards, deploying as many as 10 skilled divers, and establishing a first-aid centre.

The civil police along with the marine police are positioned at various points from Ramapuram Beach to the Vodarevu coastline which is over 700 metres. As the footfall has increased during the summer, the police have set up instruction boards and a special addressing system. Through this, the police personnel on guard will caution the tourists if they venture too deep into the sea, and prevent miscreants from causing trouble.

Special measures have also been taken to prevent traffic and vehicle parking issues for the tourists. We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the tourists are safe and enjoy the trip and safely reach their homes, said SP Vakul Jindal.

He also urged the tourists to be alert and follow the regulations given by the local officers to prevent them from entering the sea in an inebriated state.

