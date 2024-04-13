TDP alleges tapping of Lokesh’s phone

VIJAYAWADA : Alleging that some police officers at the behest of the State government resorted to unauthorised phone tapping of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Andhra Pradesh, party senior leader Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Friday lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner requesting action against the responsible officers. He said Lokesh received alerts on his iPhone, indicating that his phones were tapped using Pegasus software by unknown agencies.

He alleged that DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu have become puppets of the YSRC and were resorting to unethical acts to undermine the prospects of NDA alliance partners in the elections.