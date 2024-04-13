Unidentified body found in pile of sand

GUNTUR : In a shocking incident, the body of an unidentified man was found in a pile of sand in Ipurupalem village of Chirala in Bapatla district.

According to the police, K Lakshmi, a native of Padmanabhampet in the village, has recently taken up construction works of a house and on Friday a few loads of sand was brought and dumped at the site.

When the construction workers were taking the sand, they found the body of a man buried in it.

Horrified workers, informed the same to the site owner, who contacted the police. The police shifted the body for postmortem and lodged a case. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.