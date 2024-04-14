Amaravati will be permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh, asserts Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Amaravati will be the permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said Amaravati symbolises the pride of Telugu people.

Addressing a gathering at Tadikonda in Guntur district as part of his Praja Galam public meetings on Saturday, the former chief minister said, “This is not Tadikonda. This is Amaravati and I am telling you all from this platform that no power on earth can disturb Amaravati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JSP president Pawan Kalyan and I will develop Amaravati.”

Accusing YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of starting his rule by destructing the ‘Praja Vedika’ (Grievance Hall), the 73-year-old legislator pledged to construct Praja Vedika again, soon after coming to power.

It may be recalled that a grievance hall was constructed adjacent to Naidu’s residence at Undavalli by the previous TDP government. After assuming power in 2019, Jagan conducted his first meeting with the District Collectors in Praja Vedika. After the meeting, he directed officials to demolish the structure immediately, citing that the building was constructed on the Krishna river bed in violation of the norms.

Further, the TDP chief lauded the 25,000 farmers in Amaravati who voluntarily came forward to donate 35,000 acres for building the capital.

Pointing out that he built Cyberabad as an additional city to the Hyderabad and Secunderabad twin cities as chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said, “With the similar spirit, I wanted to build Amaravati by combining the cities of Vijayawada and Guntur. I wanted to develop Amaravati in such a way that the whole world would look up to the city. I wanted Amaravati to be the city to generate maximum revenue. But the situation is so bad now that the youth have to migrate to neighbouring States in search of employment.”