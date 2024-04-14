TDP, BJP may exchange Thamballapalle & Anaparthi

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP and the BJP are learnt to have decided to exchange Thamballapalle and Anaparthi Assembly constituencies allotted to them as part of the tripartite alliance.

Anaparthi in the erstwhile undivided East Godavari district was allotted to the BJP as part of seat sharing. However, following the dissent among TDP cadre, leaders of both the parties held talks to resolve the matter. The TDP is said to have decided to field Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy as its candidate from Anaparthi. In lieu of Anaparthi, it is said to have agreed to give Thamballapalle in the erstwhile undivided Chittoor district to the BJP. An official announcement in this regard is expected in a day or two.

According to sources, Anaparthi is key among the seven Assembly segments in Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency, from where State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari is in the fray.

With the BJP getting Anaparthi, it was apprehended that the candidate fielded by the BJP was weakand it might impact the winning prospects of Purandeswari.

On the other hand, former MLA Nallamilli also upped the ante against the TDP leadership over the allotment of Anaparthi to the BJP.

During the meeting of the tripartite alliance held at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence, the yellow party and BJP are said to have agreed in principle for exchange of Thamballapalle and Anaparthi Assembly seats.

However, with regard to Undi Assembly constituency, clarity has not come yet on the TDP candidate. In its first list, the TDP named sitting MLA Manthena Rama Raju as its candidate for Undi. After the induction of Narasapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju into the TDP, the leadership seems to be planning to field him from Undi much to the dismay of Rama Raju and his followers.