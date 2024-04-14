Tripartite alliance holds roadshow in Vizag North

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam TDP Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat participated in a roadshow in Akkayyapalem, along with Vizag North BJP nominee P Vishnu Kumar Raju, on Saturday.

In his address, Sribharat highlighted non-materialisation of several Central projects sanctioned for Visakhapatnam due to the ‘inability’ of the YSRC government. He pointed out the neglect of Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, metro rail project, IT and industrial sectors and tourism development in the State in the last five years.

“The formation of NDA government at the Centre and in the State will help promote rapid economic development of Andhra Pradesh,” he said, urging the people to give their massive mandate to the tripartite alliance in the elections.

Vishnu Kumar Raju exhorted the cadre of TDP-JSP-BJP alliance to take their development agenda to every household in the constituency to win people’s trust.