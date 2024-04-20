Nomination rallies lead to traffic snarls in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA : The election nomination process on Friday caused significant traffic disruptions in various areas of Vijayawada city, as candidates from different political parties reportedly violated the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) by holding large processions and rallies. Major roads and junctions en route to the election returning office near Berm Park in the West constituency and NTR district collectorate were congested with convoys of vehicles belonging to the candidates and their supporters, occupying most of the roads. At around 10 am, YSRC West constituency MLA candidate Shaik Asif, along with MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada MP candidate Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani, Pothina Venkata Mahesh, and other leaders and close aides from the constituency, participated in a rally from Kaleswara Rao market to the Bhavanipuram election returning officer’s office.
Traffic congestion on Prakasam Barrage, One-town, MG Road, and Eluru Road caused significant disruptions for office-goers, lasting for hours and inconveniencing the public during peak hours. Despite no police intervention to regulate traffic, citizens criticized the police for imposing vehicle restrictions and redirecting traffic without providing prior notice of alternative routes.
Narendra, a resident of Bhavanipuram, expressed frustration over the sudden traffic disruptions, suggesting that the police should have advised alternate routes in advance to minimise inconvenience to commuters. “Instead of imposing restrictions on commuters, the police would have advised alternate routes in advance. Since it is election time, police should make arrangements for the politicians to carry out their processions without causing inconvenience instead of asking public to adjust,” he opined.
The situation was similar on MG Road, where TDP leaders gathered in large numbers at the NTR district collector’s office, leading to commuters waiting in traffic jams under the scorching sun for over an hour.
Swaroopa, another commuter, complained about the unbearable heat during the summer season in Vijayawada, especially when stuck in traffic jams caused by political rallies. “The heat during summer season in Vijayawada city is unbearable starting from 10 am. It is even more difficult for a person riding two-wheeler and stuck in traffic jam. I have waited for more than 30 minutes under the sun due to the rallies taken by political leaders,” Swaroopa said.