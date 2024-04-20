Nomination rallies lead to traffic snarls in Vijayawada

Narendra, a resident of Bhavanipuram, expressed frustration over the sudden traffic disruptions, suggesting that the police should have advised alternate routes in advance to minimise inconvenience to commuters. “Instead of imposing restrictions on commuters, the police would have advised alternate routes in advance. Since it is election time, police should make arrangements for the politicians to carry out their processions without causing inconvenience instead of asking public to adjust,” he opined.

The situation was similar on MG Road, where TDP leaders gathered in large numbers at the NTR district collector’s office, leading to commuters waiting in traffic jams under the scorching sun for over an hour.

Swaroopa, another commuter, complained about the unbearable heat during the summer season in Vijayawada, especially when stuck in traffic jams caused by political rallies. “The heat during summer season in Vijayawada city is unbearable starting from 10 am. It is even more difficult for a person riding two-wheeler and stuck in traffic jam. I have waited for more than 30 minutes under the sun due to the rallies taken by political leaders,” Swaroopa said.