Bhuvaneswari, Brahmani campaign to garner people’s support for TDP

VIJAYAWADA: Nara Bhuvaneswari and Brahmani are actively taking part in campaigning in Kuppam and Mangalagiri on behalf of their husbands Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and national general secretary Nara Lokesh respectively. After filing nomination papers on behalf of Naidu on Friday, Bhuavaneswari canvassed in Kuppam. Similarly, Brahmani toured in the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in support of Lokesh on Saturday.

Participating in the birthday celebrations of Naidu along with women in Kuppam, Bhuvaneswari said, “For Chandrababu Naidu the State and its people come first, everything else comes later.”

She also interacted with the women of the minority community, explained to them about the vision of the TDP for empowerment of women and assured them of their bright future under leadership of Naidu. Alleging that the YSRC has no respect for women, Bhuvaneswari recalled the incident where a YSRC leader reportedly pulled off a woman’s burqa and molested her in Nandikotkur on the Ramzan day.

“It is shocking how the YSRC government hasn’t been able to appoint teachers for Urdu in schools for minority children. Around 80% of the Wakf Board lands have been occupied by the government,” Bhuvaneswari alleged.

Meanwhile, Brahmani during her interaction with women in Mangalagiri, explained the salient features of the TDP manifesto and appealed to them to give their mandate to Lokesh and Guntur MP candidate Pemmasani Chandrasekhar in the coming elections.