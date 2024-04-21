Bid adieu to Jagan, who’s unfit for CM post: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan asserted that the time has arrived to bid adieu to Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is unfit to serve as AP Chief Minister.

Addressing the Varahi Vijaya Bheri meeting in Rajanagaram on Saturday, the JSP chief said that Jagan is jealous of film heroes, and the fans of the former to keep this in mind when they exercise their franchise.

Calling Jagan a ‘Paradala Maharani’ (a person confined to the palace), Pawan Kalyan said that the other day Jagan expected the college students to hail him, but unfortunately, they hailed a film hero and unable to digest it and is getting ready to take action against them. “People are watching all his antics and are ready to send him home,” he lambasted.

The JSP chief recalled when the film heroes came to visit him to discuss prices of movie tickets, they were made to walk from the gate to Jagan’s house and not even provided food. “Even my brother Chiranjeevi was insulted,” he claimed.

Ridiculing Jagan Mohan Reddy for his sermons during public meetings, Pawan Kalyan said Jagan for the past five years has been on bail.