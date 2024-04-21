Bid adieu to Jagan, who’s unfit for CM post: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan asserted that the time has arrived to bid adieu to Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is unfit to serve as AP Chief Minister.
Addressing the Varahi Vijaya Bheri meeting in Rajanagaram on Saturday, the JSP chief said that Jagan is jealous of film heroes, and the fans of the former to keep this in mind when they exercise their franchise.
Calling Jagan a ‘Paradala Maharani’ (a person confined to the palace), Pawan Kalyan said that the other day Jagan expected the college students to hail him, but unfortunately, they hailed a film hero and unable to digest it and is getting ready to take action against them. “People are watching all his antics and are ready to send him home,” he lambasted.
The JSP chief recalled when the film heroes came to visit him to discuss prices of movie tickets, they were made to walk from the gate to Jagan’s house and not even provided food. “Even my brother Chiranjeevi was insulted,” he claimed.
Ridiculing Jagan Mohan Reddy for his sermons during public meetings, Pawan Kalyan said Jagan for the past five years has been on bail.
“Facing 38 cases, he was jailed for 16 months, and every Friday, he used to shiver thinking how to evade appearance before the court. In the coming NDA government, speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will arrange a special jail for him wherever he wishes,” the JSP chief said.
Stating that Jagan tries to provoke him by making personal remarks to evoke a reaction from him, Pawan Kalyan said that he never reacts to such comments but gets angry by incidents like when the body of his Dalit driver is door delivered by a YSRC MLC, who is accused in the murder of that driver.
Pawan Kalyan asked why Jagan who moves around wearing a big plaster on his head for a small injury, is not bothered when 30,000 women in the State go missing. “He only knows to comment on my personal life, but knows nothing about administration,” he lashed.
Expressing concern that the State will be completely destroyed if Jagan retains government in Andhra Pradesh, Pawan said his every effort has been and will be to make the State free from YSRC. “For this purpose, even though he is well aware that JSP has increased strength after 2019, he took a step back to ensure that there is no split in anti-YSRC votes,” he added.
Asserting that under Jagan’s rule, every sector in the State was affected, the JSP chief said Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told him that Jagan has used the Polavaram Project for his personal gains. BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari also spoke.