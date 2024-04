VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu of instigating violence against him and even calling on people to burn him alive.

Addressing a public meeting at Chintapalem in Anakapalle district as part of his ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra on Saturday, Jagan said, “The success of Siddham meetings has made the rivals shiver due to fear of defeat. Out of frustration, Naidu is asking people to pelt stones on me and burn me alive,” he said.

The YSRC chief alleged that the only agenda of Naidu, his ‘foster son’ Pawan Kalyan, and his sister-in-law (Daggubati Purandeswari) is to plunder, stash and devour the resources of the State. “For that purpose alone, they are seeking power and they want to use that power to harm and hurt me,” he claimed.

Mocking Naidu for calling him a ‘bacha’ (kid), Jagan asked, “What should he (Naidu) be called for suffering defeat at the hands of this bacha and managing to enter the Assembly with just 23 MLAs in 2019.”

“Kamsa had also thought of Krishna as bacha, Marichudu and Shubhahudu thought of Rama as a bacha and Ravana thought of Hanuman as a bacha. Historically, when villains are about to lose, they see all the heroes as bachas,” quipped Jagan.

Describing the large gathering at Chintapalem as his army waging a war on feudalists, represented by TDP and its allies, Jagan reiterated that the elections are a fight between credibility and deceit. “My army of people has come here to support the government that has implemented welfare measures benefiting every household of the State,” he asserted.

Jagan’s rebuttal

