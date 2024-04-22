Pawan hits out at Sajjala for his remarks against Chiru, asks him not to cross line

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s comments on his brother Chiranjeevi, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan warned him not to cross the line.

Addressing Vaarahi Vijaya Bheri meeting in Narasapuram on Sunday, he said Sajjala speaks ill of a noncontroversial leader like Chiranjeevi when the latter endorsed NDA candidates CM Ramesh and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu in Anakapalle and Pendurthi.

“Sajjala is full of arrogance seeing the money and muscle power of his party. The other day, they even criticised Rajinikanth for praising Chandrababu Naidu and now they criticised Chiranjeevi,” he said. “Why was he all good when he endorsed your party’s policies, and why did he become bad when he endorsed NDA?” he questioned.

Elaborating on what the tripartite alliance will do once it comes to power in the State, he said it will work with the principle -- ‘Prathi Chetiki Pani -- Prathi Chenuku Neeru’ (Work for every hand -- Water for every farm). “I assure you all that no welfare scheme will be stopped and funding for it will be reduced. It will be far better than what is being implemented now,” he promised.