People have become averse to Jagan: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of enacting dramas as he could not explain what he has done for the State in the last five years.

The former chief minister was speaking to candidates who are contesting the Lok Sabha and the Assembly after handing over B-forms to them at his residence in Undavalli on Sunday.

Stating that the TDP was fighting with “devils and demons”, he said, “People are now averse to Jagan as the pension conspiracy and stone-pelting dramas have miserably failed.”

Exhorting the candidates to intensify campaigning as only 20 days are remaining for polling, Naidu underscored the need for the NDA to emerge victorious so that the State can move ahead in a prosperous way.

Calling on the leaders to ensure there is coordination between members of all the three alliance partners (TDP, Jana Sena and BJP), Naidu said the transfer of vote is possible only if there is coordination among the leaders and activists of all the three parties.

Opining that the resounding response to Praja Galam from the people reflects the fact that the downfall of Jagan has begun, he explained that the nominees have been selected based on the preference of the people and the party activists. The TDP supremo felt that these elections are being held under special circumstances and ultimately the people should win the race.