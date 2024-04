VIJAYAWADA : Scrutiny of nominations filed for the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies was conducted on Friday across the State.

While the nominations filed without proper and mandatory documents were rejected, there were reports about papers of some leaders kept pending. According to officials, more than 5,900 nominations have been received for Assembly constituencies and 1,103 for Lok Sabha segments.

Last day for filing nominations was Thursday. Officials pointed out that thousands of candidates filed at least a couple of sets of nominations, making the scrutiny cumbersome.

The number of nominations found to be in prescribed format and the exact number of contestants for each MLA and MP seat will be known be known only on Monday after the withdrawal of nominations, officials explained.

The scrutiny process witnessed some anxious moments at some places with the contesting candidates seeking rejection of the opponents’ nomination papers on various grounds.

For instance, the YSRC demanded the rejection of TDP Nellore candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy’s nomination.

YSRC MP candidate V Vijayasai Reddy alleged that Prabhakar Reddy failed to disclose the investments and assets abroad in his affidavit, along with assets withheld within India and shareholdings in various companies. Vijayasai Reddy said he will take legal recourse over his opponent’s candidature.

In Dhone, finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy’s nomination was accepted after high drama. Officials found that some of the mandatory parts in the papers were not filled.

His nomination was kept pending till evening. Returning Officer Maheswar Reddy said Buggana’s nomination was accepted after making some adjustments.

TDP’s advocates, Srinivasa Bhat and Bhaskar Reddy, said they will take legal action against the RO for accepting the flawed nomination without adhering to the Election Commission’s guidelines.

TDP seeks RO’s transfer for accepting Buggana’s papers

Valasala Ramakrishna Maharaj, a follower of TDP candidate Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, criticised the RO for not following the time schedule during scrutiny. He questioned why nominations of other candidates were rejected according to the guidelines, but Buggana’s nomination was considered even though an explanation was submitted after 3 pm.

The TDP filed a complaint with the Election Commission and demanded the transfer of the RO. Buggana’s lawyers argued that all the required information was provided in the four sets of nominations. They argued that there was no need to mention the properties of Buggana’s daughter, who got married, or provide details about his 24-year-old independent son. Meanwhile, Pendurthi sitting MLA Adeep Raj’s nomination was also kept pending for want of some documents till last reports came in. Similarly, Congress candidate from Chirala Amanchi Krishna Mohan’s nomination was also delayed following objections raised by the Opposition.