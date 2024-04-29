632 micro poll observers appointed in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 632 micro observers have been appointed for election duties across 1,874 polling stations, said NTR district Collector and District Election Officer S Dilli Rao.

Under the directions of Dilli Rao, a training programme for micro observers was conducted at Tummalapalli vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram on Sunday.

During the programme, the Collector disclosed that there are 878 critical polling stations.

The role of micro observers was highlighted as crucial in ensuring the successful completion of the polling process, particularly in problematic polling stations.

He emphasised that following guidelines and executing plans effectively is essential for the successful conduct of the polling process.

Various aspects such as mock polling, polling material, secrecy of voting, polling station layout, and sealing of voting machines were explained in detail to the micro observers.

Speaking on the occasion, General Observers of NTR district elections, Manju Rajpal and Narinder Singh Bali emphasised the meticulous observation and adherence to ECI guidelines for effective polling process.