Andhra Pradesh: For them, power and posts, not new

The elections in the State are set to witness a convergence of visionaries and able administrators as former Chief Ministers and Union Ministers, and a former Assembly Speaker are in the fray.
The TDP supremo and three-time Chief Minister, first assumed office in 1995-1999 after winning from Kuppam. He led the TDP to victory again in 1999, serving until 2004, and later from 2014 to 2019, always representing Kuppam segment. Now, he is contesting from his bastion Kuppam against YSRC’s Krishna Raghava Jayendra Bharath

He served as the Union Minister for Human Resources Development from 2012-2014 and held other portfolios. Representing Kakinada, he is a senior leader of the Indian National Congress. Now, he is in the fray from Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency on Congress ticket against JSP’s Uday Srinivas and YSRC’s Chalamalasetty Sunil

The former Chief Minister of the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh contested as an MLA from Pileru constituency earlier. A staunch Congress loyalist, he served as the Chief Whip and Assembly Speaker, before rejoining the party in 2018. In 2023, he shifted allegiance to the BJP. Now, he is contesting from Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency on BJP ticket against sitting YSRC MP PV Midhun Reddy

He has been associated with the Congress since the 1970s. He was elected to the Lok Sabha six times from Tirupati. He was Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers in PV Narasimha Rao’s Cabinet in 1990. The six-time MP is once again contesting from the same Lok Sabha seat against BJP’s V Varaprasad Rao and M Gurumoorthy of YSRC

She was a Congress MP in the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha, representing Bapatla and Visakhapatnam. Notable for her tenure as Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development, she joined the BJP in 2014, protesting the bifurcation. Now, she is contesting from Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency against YSRC’s Guduri Srinivas

He is a former Union Minister of State for Earth Sciences. Originally belonging to the TDP, he joined the BJP. He served as the Union minister from 2014 to 2018 in the NDA government. Now, backed by the tripartite alliance, he has emerged as the BJP candidate for Vijayawada West Assembly constituency against YSRC’s Shaik Asif

The former Union Minister of State for Railways won from Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency on Congress ticket. Now, he is contesting on TDP ticket from Dhone Assembly constituency against State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath of YSRC

The former Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly transitioned to the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in 2018 after serving as a two-time MLA of Congress from Tenali. Notably, he was the last Assembly Speaker of the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh. With his political acumen, he is now the JSP PAC chairman. He is in the election fray from Tenali Assembly segment against Annabathuni Sivakumar of YSRC

