Andhra Pradesh: For them, power and posts, not new

MM Pallam Raju

He served as the Union Minister for Human Resources Development from 2012-2014 and held other portfolios. Representing Kakinada, he is a senior leader of the Indian National Congress. Now, he is in the fray from Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency on Congress ticket against JSP’s Uday Srinivas and YSRC’s Chalamalasetty Sunil

Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy

The former Chief Minister of the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh contested as an MLA from Pileru constituency earlier. A staunch Congress loyalist, he served as the Chief Whip and Assembly Speaker, before rejoining the party in 2018. In 2023, he shifted allegiance to the BJP. Now, he is contesting from Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency on BJP ticket against sitting YSRC MP PV Midhun Reddy

Chinta Mohan

He has been associated with the Congress since the 1970s. He was elected to the Lok Sabha six times from Tirupati. He was Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers in PV Narasimha Rao’s Cabinet in 1990. The six-time MP is once again contesting from the same Lok Sabha seat against BJP’s V Varaprasad Rao and M Gurumoorthy of YSRC