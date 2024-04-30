Andhra Pradesh: Special teams to curb untoward incidents on May 13

VIJAYAWADA : With elections just two weeks away, the State police has formed special teams to avoid untoward incidents such as group fights, and money distribution on May 13, the day of polling. As part of the preparatory measures, the police have already strengthened the security at all the inter-State and district-level checkposts in the State.

According to Election Commission officials, police across the State have seized unaccounted cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, freebies and other inducements worth over Rs 165 crore so far.

State police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) are particularly focused on curbing the flow of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) from neighbouring States such as Karnataka, Telangana and Goa. The SEB officials said a total of 150 checkposts were established along the border of Andhra Pradesh, including 31 integrated checkposts. All these checkposts are being manned by police, SEB, commercial taxes, transport and revenue department officials.

Additionally, the SEB officers are operating 29 checkposts and 15 border mobile patrolling parties. As many as 39,232 persons were taken into preventive custody.

Preventive Detention (PD) Act has been invoked on 343 habitual offenders. Of the total, 31 are kingpins related to trade of illicit liquor.

“In the last month, a total of 68,312 cases have been booked relating to illicit liquor, involving the arrest of 66,846 persons and seizures worth Rs 65.14 crore. On the other hand, SEB registered 1,513 cases relating to NDPS, involving the arrest of 5,581 persons and seized inducements valued at Rs 53.79 crore,” said the SEB officials.

The sleuths of SEB and police are working closely with the Prohibition and Excise department and APSBCL to gather intelligence inputs and employ various strategies tailored to different regions to prevent illegal movement of liquor, including cross-border smuggling, storage, and distribution of duty-paid, non-duty paid and spurious liquor.

MAJOR CRACKDOWN

Rs 165 cr - Worth of inducements seized

343 - Habitual offenders detained

39,232 Persons taken into preventive custody

Value of liquor & drugs seized

2019 - Rs 13.11 cr

2024 - Rs 118.93 cr

Control rooms set up for people to report suspicious activity