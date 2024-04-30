India among top global economies: Nirmala Sitharaman

VISAKHAPATNAM : Union Finance Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, addressed the Viksit Bharat Ambassador (VBA)-Campus Dialogue at GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam on Monday. The event aimed to instill a sense of responsibility among citizens towards India’s development, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat: 140 crore dreams, one purpose.

Addressing the gathering, Sitharaman emphasised the significance of cohesive policies, visionary leadership, and efficient administration in driving economic growth and achieving developmental goals. She debunked the notion of automatic growth in GDP, stressing the importance of concerted efforts at macro and micro levels.

Referring to India’s economic trajectory, the finance minister disputed claims of a lost decade before 2014 and highlighted progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership despite challenges like the global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. She underscored the need for proactive measures to combat corruption, enhance skill development, and ensure efficient governance.

Regarding economic rankings, Sitharaman asserted that consistent efforts and effective governance have propelled India’s ascent in global rankings, reiterating PM Modi’s commitment to steering India to the third-largest economy.

Responding to recent comments by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who said that India becoming the third largest economy was an arithmetic inevitability, irrespective of who is at the helm, Sitharaman questioned why was the country’s ranking in terms of GDP grew up by just two ranks during 2004 to 2014.

She also highlighted India’s economic progress, noting that from the 10th rank in 2014, the country has risen to the fifth rank within a decade. The Finance Minister reiterated the PM’s objective of aiming for a top-third rank and highlighted the ongoing battle against forces that undermine the nation’s people.

The Finance Minister outlined various government initiatives to empower youth and propel India’s growth trajectory, including the setting up of the ‘Anusandhan Corpus’ to support innovation and research, schemes to strengthen deep technologies for defence purposes, and allocations for the India Artificial Machine and National Hydrogen Machine.

She encouraged students to become Viksit Bharat Ambassadors (VBA) and share positive narratives about India’s progress, stressing the importance of countering negativity and highlighting the contributions of common people in driving India’s growth story.

GITAM president and Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat urged students to recognise their significant role in India’s growth and encouraged them to contribute to the economy through innovative and cost-effective projects.

GITAM registrar Gunasekaran D, Dayananda Siddavattam, Vice-Chancellor, and KS Rao, Former Union Minister, along with students, were present.