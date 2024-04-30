New Land Titling Act is Centre’s decision, says Dharmana

SRIKAKULAM : Stating that it was the BJP-led Union government that introduced the Land Titling Act, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao alleged that the Centre was pressurising the State government to implement the Act in Andhra Pradesh. He said the State government cannot take any decision on the Act until there is some clarity on the consensus across the nation.

Slamming the TDP, which is a part of the NDA, for propagating lies, Dharmana asserted that the State government will not implement the new Land Titling Act.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, the minister questioned how can Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has given the rights to at least 26 lakh people on their lands in the last 58 months and distributed 31 lakh houses to the poor under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme, steal the lands of the poor? “The TDP’s ideology is to seize people’s lands and establish businesses. Whereas Jagan’s ideology is to distribute lands to the poor,” he said.

Further, Dharmana challenged TDP leaders to a debate with him on the new Land Titling Act.