VIJAYAWADA : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed tour to Andhra Pradesh to campaign for NDA candidates has been postponed. Modi is likely to visit the State on May 7 and 8 as against the earlier proposed dates of May 3 and 4, sources said.

According to party leaders, the Prime Minister’s Office has given a new schedule and conveyed that Modi cannot visit the State on the earlier proposed dates. However, the constituencies which Modi will tour will be the same. Sources said BJP leaders are planning to hold a public meeting at Vemagiri or some place near Rajamahendravam which will be equidistant from Narasapuram, Kakinada, Eluru, and Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituencies. Party State unit chief Daggubati Purandeswari is contesting from the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha segment.

Another public meeting is being planned at either Pileru or Kalikiri under Rajampet Lok Sabha limits from where former CM N Kiran Kumar Reddy is contesting.

TDP-BJP-JSP manifesto today

Joint election manifesto of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance christened ‘Praja Manifesto’ will be released at the residence of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli on Tuesday

Shah, Rajnath, Nadda and UP CM Yogi set to campaign in AP

Pileru or Kalikiri will be ideal as it will be convenient for mobilising public from Chittoor and Tirupati MP segments too. Another public meeting is likely to be held in Anakapalle to cover Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Araku Lok Sabha constituencies, sources added. A roadshow is planned in Vijayawada city. The party is planning campaigns by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and others, sources added.