TDP-led tripartite alliance all set to unveil joint manifesto today

VIJAYAWADA: The joint election manifesto of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance christened ‘Praja Manifesto’ will be released at the residence of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli on Tuesday. Naidu along with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and prominent leaders of the BJP will release the joint manifesto.

The TDP, which had already announced its first part of manifesto during the Mahanadu held at Rajamahendravaram in May 2023, later forged an alliance with the JSP and BJP. All the three parties appointed a committee for the preparation of the joint election manifesto.

Sources in the TDP say that the manifesto committee went through the representations coming from people and different sections and also the assurances given by the leaders of the three parties, while preparing the manifesto.

The manifesto was prepared with the theme - Rashtra Prajala Neti Avasaralu Teerustham Repati Akankshalu Sakaram Chestam (To fulfil the present day needs and work towards realisation of the future requirements). Sources further informed that the manifesto focused on development of every region and welfare of people without levying a burden of high taxes.

Through the manifesto, the tripartite alliance will present a clear roadmap on development in the coming five years, and will have schemes that will bring changes in the lives of the people, besides ensuring the comprehensive development of the State, the sources added.

Besides giving a message that welfare should be extended with creation of wealth and not with debts and imposing burden on people, the sources said that the manifesto was prepared only after a thorough exercise on the needs of the people, State revenues and availability of funds.

In fact, the TDP is already going to the public highlighting its Super Six promises that were announced in the first part of the manifesto.

Salient features of the Super Six include the creation of 20 lakh job opportunities to youth, Unemployment Allowance of Rs 3,000 per month until they get jobs, Rs 15,000 per year to every school-going child, financial assistance of Rs 20,000 per year to farmers, supplying three gas cylinders free of cost to every household per year, Rs 1,500 per month to every woman above 18 years, and free bus travel to women.

These apart, Naidu also announced to enhance the social security pensions to Rs 4,000 from the existing Rs 3,000 per month and also reduce the age limit to 50 years from the 60 for pension beneficiaries, who come from Backward Classes.