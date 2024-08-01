Andhra minister Kolusu blames YSRC govt for Aarogyasri dues

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy accused the previous YSRC regime of keeping Rs 1,500 crore bills pending under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Recalling that the Aarogyasri network hospitals threatened to stop the medical services several times during the previous YSRC regime, he said action will be taken against the YSRC friendly media houses if they resort to false propaganda against the TDP-led NDA government.

Speaking to mediapersons, along with Jaggaiahpet MLA Sriram Rajagopal, at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Kolusu felt that as the land encroachments and the large scale destruction by YSRC leaders are coming to light, they have resorted to a false propaganda to divert the attention of the people from their misdeeds.

Squarely blaming the previous YSRC regime for the sorry state of affairs with regard to the Aarogyasri scheme, he said bills were not paid to even the food suppliers to hospitals due to the financial irregularities committed by the YSRC leaders. “If he has guts, Jagan should come to the Assembly, and tell the people what benefit his government has done to the people of the State. Action will be taken as per law if he resorts to Goebbels propaganda through his media houses,” the I&PR Minister warned.

It was a shame on the part of Jagan and the YSRC to stage a protest in New Delhi against the alleged lawlessness in the State under the TDP-led NDA government, Kolusu said, and dared the YSRC leaders to come to the Assembly and discuss the issue, if their version is a fact.

Lokesh’s dig at Jagan

Taking to social media platform X, Minister for Human Resource Development, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh accused YSRC president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of turning Aarogyasri into Anaarogyasri without paying bills to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore to network hospitals