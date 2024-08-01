Breastfeeding Week campaign from today in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated as a global campaign every year from August 1 to 7 to strengthen efforts for improving breastfeeding practices, said Special Chief Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Department MT Krishnababu. The theme for this year is ‘Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All’.

Krishnababu, along with Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare and Mission Director NHM C Hari Kiran, unveiled information, education, and communication (IEC) materials for the campaign to create awareness among stakeholders. The event took place at the department headquarters in Velagapudi on Wednesday. Joint Director (Child Health & Immunization) Dr Arjuna Rao and State consultants participated in the programme.

As part of the one-week programme, meetings will be held with new mothers, fathers, and family members, staff nurses (ANM, CHO, ASHA) will be sensitised and counselling for mothers-to-be will be conducted at ANC clinics on early initiation of breastfeeding.