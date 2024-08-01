'Clear pending dues under the NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme': AP Speciality Hospital Association

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Speciality Hospital Association (ASHA) has made an urgent appeal to the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, stressing the critical need for the clearance of pending dues under the NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme.

On Wednesday, ASHA submitted a formal letter to the Chief Executive Officer of the trust, highlighting the financial strain faced by the hospitals across the State, and calling for immediate action to avert a looming healthcare crisis.

It underscored the alarming backlog of unpaid bills, which currently stand at Rs 2,500 crore, with an additional Rs 250 crore accumulating each month.

Dr K Vijay Kumar, ASHA president, said, “We have been bearing the burden of providing healthcare services without receiving due payments, and the situation is becoming increasingly difficult now.”

ASHA expressed disappointment over the lack of concrete communication and assurance from the government despite frequent promises from Health Minister Y Satya Kumar.

Speaking to TNIE, ASHA Secretary, Dr CH Avinash, said, “The financial status of hospitals has deteriorated to a point worse than the fiscal health of the State itself. Without immediate intervention, we will be forced to discontinue our services under NTR Vaidya Seva after August 15, 2024. We do not wish to take this step, but there seems to be no alternative.”