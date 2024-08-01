Probe land scam in YSRC regime: CPI leaders urge Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: CPI national secretary K Narayana and other leaders met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, and urged him to conduct a through probe into the alleged land scam that took place during the previous YSRC regime.

In Kadapa district alone, thousands of acres were encroached by YSRC leaders. In the name of three capitals, lands in all the three regions of the State were looted, they alleged. They also emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the Madanapalle sub-collector office fire.

Narayana said the YSRC leaders grabbed the lands of the poor and middle-class people by threatening them. “There is an urgent need to probe the matter and do justice to the victims,” he asserted.

Other issues like Amaravati, Polavaram, energy, increased RTC bus fare and pending bifurcation promises were discussed. The R&R package for the Polavaram Project Displaced Families also came up for discussion. An appeal was also made to withdraw cases foisted against CPI activists during the previous regime.