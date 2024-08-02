AP Mahesh bank fraud case: ED raids in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad conducted search operations on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at seven locations in Hyderabad related to a bank fraud involving AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd.
During these operations, the ED seized cash amounting to Rs 1 crore, jewellery valued at Rs 4.27 crore, foreign currency (USD 6,256), property documents, bank locker keys, incriminating documents and digital devices.
According to an official release on Thursday, the ED initiated an investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by Banjara Hills PS against Ramesh Kumar Bung, Chairman of AP Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank, Umesh Chand Asawa, Puroshatamdas Mandhana and others. The FIRs allege that these individuals disbursed over Rs 300 crore in loans against illegal collaterals such as Wakf Board lands and non-existent properties, charging up to 10 per cent commission from the borrowers for these illegal loans.
The FIRs also claim that Rs 18.30 crore was misappropriated in the construction of bank’s Head Office, Rs 6.5 crore were siphoned off through false bills and gold loans were fraudulently disbursed to 1,800 dummy persons and entities. These dummy accounts were used to cast votes in favour of the accused despite being ineligible.
The release further stated that the ED’s investigation uncovered large-scale irregularities in the sanctioning, account operations and closures. Properties were acquired by the accused and their families at prices significantly below market value or the bank’s valuation at the time of loan. The investigation also revealed suspicious transactions between the loan recipients and the accused, including routing of loan funds back to the accused and their family members. Properties pledged as collateral were also found to have been acquired by the accused and their family members at very low rates.
In addition to the main suspects, searches were also conducted at the premises of their accomplices identified during the investigation, who are suspected of being involved in money laundering. Further investigation is on.