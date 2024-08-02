AP Mahesh bank fraud case: ED raids in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad conducted search operations on Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at seven locations in Hyderabad related to a bank fraud involving AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd.

During these operations, the ED seized cash amounting to Rs 1 crore, jewellery valued at Rs 4.27 crore, foreign currency (USD 6,256), property documents, bank locker keys, incriminating documents and digital devices.

According to an official release on Thursday, the ED initiated an investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by Banjara Hills PS against Ramesh Kumar Bung, Chairman of AP Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank, Umesh Chand Asawa, Puroshatamdas Mandhana and others. The FIRs allege that these individuals disbursed over Rs 300 crore in loans against illegal collaterals such as Wakf Board lands and non-existent properties, charging up to 10 per cent commission from the borrowers for these illegal loans.