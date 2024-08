VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the verdict of the Supreme Court on the categorisation of SC and STs, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said it was the TDP, that took the initiative first in the country by constituting Justice Ramachandra Raju Commission on the categorisation of SCs.

Taking to social media platform X on Thursday, Naidu said the TDP is committed to ensuring social justice to all the communities. “The categorisation of SCs will be beneficial to the poorest of the poor,” he felt. Exhorting Dalits to stay united and achieve economic development, he said he is hopeful of radical changes in the lives of Dalits, both financially and socially in the coming days.

Reacting to the apex court’s verdict, TDP general secretary and Minister for Human Resource Development, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh highlighted that it was Naidu, who provided employment opportunities to several people by implementing SC categorisation three decades ago by bringing a Presidential Ordinance.

Asserting that the TDP is committed to the categorisation of SCs as promised during the elections, Lokesh said the economic and political development of all communities is the agenda of the TDP.

Former minister KS Jawahar felt that the long battle of Madigas has finally yielded results. “The TDP supremo has always responded positively to the issue of SC categorisation. It is once again proved that the TDP has a patent right on social justice,” he observed.