Andhra Pradesh: CID to probe liquor policy ‘anomalies’

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that an inquiry will be conducted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the alleged irregularities that took place in the Excise Department during the previous YSRC regime, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to seize all records pertaining to the transactions of the department in the past five years.

Stating that the CID will launch the probe soon, Naidu directed officials of the Excise Department to cooperate with the investigation. Alleging that irregularities beyond imagination took place in the past five years, the Chief Minister told officials to submit all details to the CID.

During a meeting with officials of the Excise Department at the State Secretariat on Friday, Naidu underscored the need to eliminate sub-standard liquor from the State as assured during the elections. “Do not compromise on the quality. We have to safeguard public health. Though it is not possible to make liquor consumers give up the habit, but we can at least eliminate low-quality liquor, which causes severe health hazards,” he opined.

Accusing the previous YSRC dispensation of looting the poor by hiking liquor prices, Naidu observed that several people, who could not afford alcohol, ruined their health by smoking ganja, and consuming arrack and spurious liquor.

Observing that the increase in liquor prices ruined the lives of the poor further, Naidu underscored the need for controlling the rates.

Stating that the living standards of poor families were affected drastically as their earnings would be spent on alcohol, the Chief Minister said the practice of looting the poor by enhancing liquor prices should be stopped.