Andhra Pradesh: Commotion as endangered pangolin enters hostel in Prakasam district

ONGOLE: Students at the Markapur Engineering College near Dari Madugu village experienced a morning of fear and excitement when a peculiar creature appeared in their hostel on Friday. As some students stepped out to attend classes, they encountered what looked like a mini dragon or dinosaur crawling through the hostel lobbies.

Initially, the unexpected sight terrified the students, many of whom had never seen such a creature before. Panic ensued as some girls screamed and tried to hide. However, the situation gradually calmed when a few students approached the creature and identified it as a pangolin.

Reassuring their friends, they explained that pangolins are harmless, gentle anteaters that pose no threat to humans.

The hostel staff and students managed to guide the pangolin into an empty plastic drum, where they temporarily fed it vegetables. Shortly after, Markapur division forest officials arrived, having been alerted to the situation. They took responsibility for the pangolin, planning to release it back into its natural habitat in the Nallamala forest after a formal medical check-up.

Pangolins, known for their unique ability to curl into a scaly ball when threatened, are listed as threatened species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). All eight species of pangolins are on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species due to the severe threats they face from poaching and habitat loss.