Debt of Civil Supplies department rose to Rs 41,550 crore: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the previous YSRC regime of causing severe hardship to farmers with its erratic paddy procurement policy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials of the Civil Supplies Department to avoid such practices.

During a review meeting, he said the debts of the department, which stood at Rs 21,622 crore in 2019, increased to a whopping Rs 41,550 crore in the past five years. Directing the officials to focus on controlling the prices of essential commodities, Naidu underlined the need for better coordination among agriculture, civil supplies and marketing departments to achieve desired results. The total number of commodities supplied through fair price shops during the previous TDP regime should be restored, he ordered.

Informing that the YSRC government purchased 9,260 vehicles at a cost of Rs 1,844 crore for door delivery of ration, the officials said the concept failed to yield results. The CM asked the officials to come up with proposals on how to better make use of them.