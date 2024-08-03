Department of Mines and Geology issues notice to BMACBS for land filling at Erra Matti Dibbalu in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Department of Mines and Geology (DMG) has issued a show cause notice to the Bheemunipatam Mutually Aided Co-operative Building Society Limited (BMACBS), represented by its president Gona Hari Gopala Rao, for unauthorised filling and utilisation of gravel in Erra Matti Dibbalu (EMD), located in Nerellavalasa village in Bheemunipatnam mandal of Visakhapatnam district. This action follows adverse news reports, protests from environmentalists, and complaints regarding the destruction of the protected Erra Matti Dibbalu, a geologically significant area.

A complaint was also lodged by PLVN Murthy Yadav, Ward 22 corporator, on July 18, following which the district administration instructed authorities, including the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Mines, and Forest Department, to investigate the matter.

A technical survey and inspection conducted on July 18 revealed that BMACBS had utilised 39,454.512 cubic metres of gravel for the formation of roads within EMD without proper authorisation. The gravel was sourced externally, and no proof of evidence for the quantity of the material used was provided by the society.

The inspection team noted that the area, marked by mounds and irregular topography, required gravel filling for road formation. However, the society’s actions violated the Andhra Pradesh Minor Mineral Concession (APMMC) Rules, 1966.

During the inspection, it was found that roads had been formed using gravel in an area measuring 75,874.062 square metres with an average thickness of 0.52 metres. This activity was carried out without the necessary permissions, thereby breaching the APMMC regulations.

The mandal surveyor reported that the land in question, held by BMACBS, spanned 373.95 acres, with 279.95 acres currently in their possession. The society’s actions in levelling and utilising gravel for road formation within this area lacked legal authorisation.

The show cause notice demands that BMACBS provide an explanation within 15 days from the date of receipt of the notice. Failure to respond will result in presumed non-compliance, and subsequent legal action will be initiated as per APMMC Rules, 1966.