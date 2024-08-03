Man kills niece, buries body near Penna in Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPUR: In a horrific incident, a man allegedly murdered his seven-year-old niece and buried her body in the Penna river bed in Sri Sathya Sai district. According to police, the accused, identified as Gangadhar, was earlier arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders.

Rural (Upgraded Police Station) circle inspector Srinivasulu said Gangadhar, a resident of Tumukunta SC Colony in Hindupur mandal, was a ganja addict. He had taken his sister-in-law’s daughter, Anitha, out in the morning promising to buy her breakfast.

He killed the seven-year-old girl and buried the body near the Penna River close to the village. When the child did not return home by afternoon, her parents questioned Gangadhar. His evasive answers raised suspicions, leading the parents to file a police complaint.

Police detained Gangadhar after he confessed to the crime and led officers to the burial site. Subsequently, the body was exhumed.

Disclosing details of the case, the CI said Gangadhar was involved in murder cases of two women from the same village in 2012 and 2020.

Accused led a normal life for 2 years, motive of crime unknown

While police had opposed to give him bail, considering his violent nature and addiction to alcohol and ganja. However, Gangadhar secured bail and later began working as a labourer. The motive of the crimes is not known.

Noticing that Gangadhar was leading a normal life for almost two years, Anitha’s parents Manjula and Nagendra, who hail from Beechupalli in Parigi mandal, came to his house. Manjula gave birth girl three months ago and had been staying at her sister’s house.

The police have registered a case based on the complaint from the victim’s parents. An investigation is underway.