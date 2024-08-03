Rs 6.34 crore sanctioned to augment water supply in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: The State government has sanctioned Rs 6.34 crore for drinking water supply projects proposed by district authorities in response to low rainfall conditions, particularly affecting western Prakasam district and the municipal areas of Giddalur, Podili, Kanigiri, and Chimakurthy. These funds will be used for maintaining minor drinking water supply schemes, supply systems, and deep borewells, as well as for drilling new systems where necessary.

The government had classified the urban areas of western Prakasam as low rainfall/drought-affected areas for the Rabi season of the 2023-24 financial year. The Municipal Administration Department recently issued orders regarding the sanctioned funds to the relevant Nagara Panchayat authorities. In response, the Giddalur, Podili, Kanigiri, and Chimakurthy Nagara Panchayat councils have initiated water supply through water tanks.

The Commissioners of these Nagar Panchayats and the MLAs of the concerned assembly constituencies highlighted the severe drinking water problems to the State government, requesting prompt release of necessary funds. The government responded swiftly, granting Rs 6.34 crore to address the drinking water supply issues in these four Nagara Panchayats.

Of the total funds, Kanigiri Nagara Panchayat will receive Rs 2.30 crore, Podili will receive Rs 1.88 crore, Giddalur will receive Rs 1.60 crore, and Chimakurthy Nagara Panchayat will receive Rs 1.56 crore. These funds will not only support drinking water supply but also the maintenance of minor drinking water schemes and existing deep borewells, as well as the maintenance of new borewells within the region.

Urban areas of western parts of district most affected

