Three youths electrocuted: Kin get Rs 15L ex-gratia in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: On the directives of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Power Gottipati Ravi Kumar, the Central Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (CPDCL) sanctioned a compensation amount of Rs 15 lakh to the families of three youngsters who were killed due to electrocution. The deceased were identified as Goutam Kumar, Balaji, and Shaik Nazeer Khan, all from Kanigiri town, and were studying Intermediate in a private college.

They were killed instantly on July 23 when a high-voltage live wire fell on them near Punugodu village.

Kanigiri MLA Dr Ugra Narasimha Reddy handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families on Thursday.

The incident occurred while the youths were travelling on a bike.

The sudden fall of the high-voltage wire resulted in their immediate death.

Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar directed power department officials to ensure liberal and prompt compensation to all families of electrocution victims who approach them.