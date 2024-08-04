Tenant Farmer Act, 2016 to replace Andhra Pradesh Crop Cultivator Rights Act

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture, Marketing, and Fisheries Kinjarapu Atchannaidu announced that the Andhra Pradesh Crop Cultivator Rights Act, 2019 (CCR Act), enacted by the previous YSRC government, would be cancelled and replaced with the Tenant Farmer Act, 2016.

Under Atchannaidu’s chairmanship, a State-level review meeting was held with Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Limited (APCOB) officials in Vijayawada on Saturday. During the meeting, the Minister stated that the State government is duty-bound to streamline the cooperative sector and ensure justice for farmers.

On this occasion, the Agriculture Minister criticised the CCR Act for its loopholes, especially the clause stating that the Crop Cultivator Rights Card (CCRC) can only be issued to tenant farmers with the landowner’s permission. “This denied tenant farmers any benefits and facilities they could have availed. Now, all of that will change. We will ensure that tenant farmers receive bank loans, government compensation in case of crop loss, and input subsidies,” he explained.

Atchannaidu emphasised that the TDP-led NDA government is committed to ensuring benefits for every tenant farmer. He stated that they will be made members of the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). He also noted that implementing e-KYC in cooperative banks, ensuring transparency, accountability, and timely service are key to success in the banking sector. “We will develop cooperative banks to be on par with commercial banks by introducing new reforms so that farmers benefit broadly,” he added.

The Minister launched the APCOD WhatsApp Banking service and pledged to expand APCOB services further. He mentioned that APCOB, DCCBs, and PACS would be made more transparent and accountable. Additionally, he urged them to lend more loans to women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Pointing out that tenant farmers, who make up 90 per cent of the cultivators in the State today, are crucial to sustaining the agriculture sector, the Minister said, “Our Chief Minister has specifically instructed the bankers during the SLBC to provide loans liberally to tenant farmers.”

Atchannaidu also addressed reports of irregularities in cooperative societies, where only feudal lords benefited while real cultivators were denied benefits. He directed officials to investigate these irregularities and to digitise all PACs to ensure transparency.

Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) B. Rajasekhar and other officials were present.