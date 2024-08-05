Andhra Pradesh: Dwarampudi looted Rs 600 cr of KMC funds, alleges MLA

KAKINADA: Kakinada City MLA Vanamadi Vanekateswara Rao gave a representation to district Collector Shan Mohan Sagili, demanding an inquiry on Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) funds utilisation between 2019 and 2024.

Alleging that crores of funds were looted from different sections of the KMC, he accused the former MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy of the funds misappropriation.

“I took these (funds misappropriation) issues into the people through media when I was in the opposition. I also informed the previous Collectors about diversion of funds, however, they had not taken any action,” the MLA told the mediapersons.

The MLA revealed that he had provided proper evidence to the Collector for an inquiry and alleged that Dwarampudi had looted Rs 500 crore from KMC TDR bonds and another Rs 100 crore by submitting fake bills for road works which were substantially completed during the previous TDP regime.