Six Apex Council members of Andhra Cricket Association submit resignations

VIJAYAWADA: The resignations of six apex council members of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) were accepted at a special general body meeting (SGM) held at a hotel in Vijayawada on Sunday.

ACA President P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, Vice President P. Rohit Reddy, Secretary S. R. Gopinath Reddy, Joint Secretary Rakesh, Treasurer A. V. Chalam, and Councilor Purushottam submitted their resignations.

A three-member committee has been appointed to manage day-to-day activities until elections are conducted. Mancho Ferrer, Murali Mohan, and RVSK Ranga Rao were appointed at the SGM.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, a former election officer of the state, has been appointed as the election officer. Vijayawada MP Keshineni Sivanath (Chinni), Visakhapatnam North MLA Vishnukumar Raju, along with presidents, secretaries, and club members of various district cricket associations, participated in the program.