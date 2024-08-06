Andhra Pradesh government to unveil ‘Viksit AP’ Vision Document on Oct 2

VIJAYAWADA: Setting an agenda for rebuilding Andhra Pradesh and reviving the brand image of the State, which suffered a huge dent during the previous dispensation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the role of bureaucrats, especially District Collectors, is crucial to make it happen.
Addressing the first District Collectors conference of the TDP-led NDA government at the State Secretariat on Monday, Naidu said the people have given them an unprecedented mandate, and at the same time have high expectations on the government.
“Today, we have a rare opportunity to rewrite history and make Andhra Pradesh a vital part of India’s journey to become the number one world economy by 2047,” he said, and announced that the Vision Document for ‘Viksit Andhra Pradesh 2047’ will be unveiled on October 2, 2024.
He directed the Collectors to evolve vision documents for their respective districts, and make the changes visible in 100 days. At the same time, Naidu said on the first of every month, there will be ‘Pedala Sevalo’ (in service of the poor) programme, where every official should mingle with people to understand the ground realities. “The need of the hour is simple and effective governance,” the Chief Minister asserted.
Work hard & think globally: CM to Collectors
The inaugural address of the Chief Minister seems to be more of a pep talk for the bureaucrats, whom he described as cornerstones of the effective administration. “There was a time when AP bureaucrats had an enviable reputation, several of them held crucial posts at the Centre, even went to work in the World Bank and even became RBI governors. However, during the last five years, their reputation came crashing down, and the State’s bureaucracy even fell to the level of being considered ‘untouchable’ in Delhi,” he observed.
Stating that the Collectors Conference was the tradition, he started way back in 1995, for better coordination, Naidu said such tradition had to be carried out by successive governments. “But unfortunately, the previous Chief Minister organised a Collectors Conference at Praja Vedika, announced its demolition after the meeting, and did it, heralding the rule of destruction in the State.
Naidu cautioned officials against fake reporting, and said those who commit mistakes will not be spared. Without mentioning the name of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said a person staged a protest in New Delhi alleging 36 political murders in the State. “If those murders have taken place, they should produce FIRs. We have been asking them and even raised this issue in the State Assembly, but there has been no response. They are bent on unleashing false propaganda against the government,” he said.
Naidu said the 1991 economic reforms set a tone for vast changes in the country. “People of AP with their expertise in Mathematics and English have a great advantage over others when it comes to technology. During my previous tenures as the Chief Minister, I created an ecosystem to foster future technology experts,” he said.
Elaborating on what his government did in the first 50 days, including signing five crucial files in tune with the coalition’s promise of Super Six and seven white papers detailing how the State and institutions had suffered during the previous dispensation, Naidu said there is need for a new orientation for the officials now and they should all think out of box for creating wealth.
On the occasion, he recalled how BOT (Build Operate Transfer) and PPP (Public Private Partnership) were game changers.
“Today it is the age of the P4 model (Public Private People Partnership). The top 10% of people have to take care of the bottom 20% in the human development index to achieve the goal of zero poverty,” he asserted. Explaining the concepts of Ease of Doing Business, Ease of Transport, Ease of Public Services and Innovation, he exhorted the AIS officers to come up with innovative ideas for the betterment of living standards of people and for a happy life. He made it clear that there will be no political victimisation in his government, but at the same time, no wrongdoer will be spared. He advised the Collectors to work hard, work smart, and think globally.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said after much struggle and suffering pain, the people of the State gave the NDA a resounding victory. “They wanted us to save the deteriorating State institutions, revive and strengthen them. Collectors should play a crucial role in the endeavour. We are here to strengthen you, and stand by you for a good and accountable governance,” Pawan Kalyan said.