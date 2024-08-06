Andhra Pradesh government to unveil ‘Viksit AP’ Vision Document on Oct 2

VIJAYAWADA: Setting an agenda for rebuilding Andhra Pradesh and reviving the brand image of the State, which suffered a huge dent during the previous dispensation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the role of bureaucrats, especially District Collectors, is crucial to make it happen.

Addressing the first District Collectors conference of the TDP-led NDA government at the State Secretariat on Monday, Naidu said the people have given them an unprecedented mandate, and at the same time have high expectations on the government.

“Today, we have a rare opportunity to rewrite history and make Andhra Pradesh a vital part of India’s journey to become the number one world economy by 2047,” he said, and announced that the Vision Document for ‘Viksit Andhra Pradesh 2047’ will be unveiled on October 2, 2024.

He directed the Collectors to evolve vision documents for their respective districts, and make the changes visible in 100 days. At the same time, Naidu said on the first of every month, there will be ‘Pedala Sevalo’ (in service of the poor) programme, where every official should mingle with people to understand the ground realities. “The need of the hour is simple and effective governance,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Work hard & think globally: CM to Collectors

The inaugural address of the Chief Minister seems to be more of a pep talk for the bureaucrats, whom he described as cornerstones of the effective administration. “There was a time when AP bureaucrats had an enviable reputation, several of them held crucial posts at the Centre, even went to work in the World Bank and even became RBI governors. However, during the last five years, their reputation came crashing down, and the State’s bureaucracy even fell to the level of being considered ‘untouchable’ in Delhi,” he observed.

Stating that the Collectors Conference was the tradition, he started way back in 1995, for better coordination, Naidu said such tradition had to be carried out by successive governments. “But unfortunately, the previous Chief Minister organised a Collectors Conference at Praja Vedika, announced its demolition after the meeting, and did it, heralding the rule of destruction in the State.