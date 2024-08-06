Andhra Pradesh: Palnadu colleges to curb ragging

GUNTUR: In response to a recent incident at a private degree college in Narasaraopet, where senior students were caught on video assaulting their juniors, educational institutions in Palnadu district have been instructed to conduct anti-ragging awareness programmes.

The video, shared by an unverified account on social media, showed senior students beating juniors with sticks, laughing, using abusive language, and encouraging each other while the victims pleaded for mercy. The police arrested five students in connection with the incident. Investigations revealed that the victims did not report the abuse to the college management, highlighting the need for a more robust monitoring system.

Despite multiple legislations and regulations against ragging, such dehumanising ordeals continue to occur. According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), Andhra Pradesh has 2,602 colleges affiliated with various public and State varsities, ranking seventh in the country. Implementing anti-ragging regulations is crucial, yet many college websites lack mobile numbers of nodal officers and provide limited information on anti-ragging measures.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has mandated all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to form anti-ragging committees if they have not already done so. The UGC letter, dated April 18, warns that in cases of ragging or suicide, the principal of the college and the registrar of the varsity will be held accountable by the National Anti-Ragging Monitoring Committee for non-compliance with UGC regulations.

In light of increasing stress levels among students, the UGC has instructed the formation of district-level anti-ragging committees. The chief secretary of each State has been notified to appoint the Deputy Collector, Deputy Commissioner, or District Magistrate as the head of the committee. The heads of universities or colleges, the superintendent of police, and additional district magistrates will be members, along with representatives from local media, NGOs, student organisations, local police, local administration, and institutional authorities. These panels are tasked with ensuring vigilance against ragging incidents and planning awareness campaigns in English, Hindi, and local languages. Palnadu SP PK Srinivasa Rao directed all college administrations in the district to conduct a series of awareness programmes on anti-ragging and the ill effects of drug consumption. Students are encouraged to such incidents.

HELPLINE

Those in distress due to ragging can call the National Anti-Ragging helpline at 1800-180-5522