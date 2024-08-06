Law and order a prerequisite for good governance: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there would be no compromise on maintenance of law and order, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that good governance is only possible with maintenance of law and order.

Addressing the joint session of the District Collectors and SPs at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister said that he respects law and order. “I will not make any mistakes and neither allow others. I am following this from the beginning,” he said and asserted that there should be visible policing and invincible police system.

In response to the PowerPoint presentation on law and order by Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Naidu said all the mistakes committed in the past five years would be unearthed and the offenders punished, and asserted that even the TDP leaders also are not an exception. “My ideology is that no one should take the law into their hands. We will punish the guilty as per law and there is no question of reneging on it,” he said.

Observing that CCTV cameras are crucial in crime investigation, Naidu said though the TDP government arranged 15,000 cameras and set up control rooms by spending hundreds of crores during 2014-19 spending hundreds of crores, the previous YSRC regime failed to make proper use of them.

Instead of using technology and police to curb crime, the previous government used them to harass political opponents, Naidu alleged. Observing a surge in ganja menace, crimes against women, cybercrime, the Chief Minister asked the police not to leave scope for them. “We have to safeguard the State by maintaining law and order. An action plan will be drafted for the same,” he noted.

On the occasion, Naidu said that a new liquor policy would be rolled out soon, taking note of public healthcare and future of the State and informed that all international and national brands would be made available. “We have to create wealth and proper maintenance of law and order is prerequisite for that,” he observed and underscored the need for better coordination between Collectors and SPs.