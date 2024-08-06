Sand booking facility at local secretariats soon in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the State government will soon introduce a policy providing sand booking facility to customers at village and ward secretariats in their respective areas.

Responding to a PowerPoint presentation by the Mines and Geology Department during the District Collectors’ Conference at the State Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister emphasised that sand is a natural resource and the right of the common man, asserting that his government will not tolerate illegal mining operations.

“Steps will be taken to ensure transparency in the supply of sand to the needy. Customers will have the facility to book sand at their local secretariats and make payments. Transportation charges will be released to truck owners only after the sand is supplied to the customer. In addition to implementing an uberisation model for all trucks used in sand transportation, rates will also be standardised,” Naidu explained.

Reiterating that irregularities in sand operations will not be tolerated, Naidu urged officials not to tarnish the State government’s reputation with a lethargic attitude towards implementing the new policy.

Alleging that irregularities were rampant during the previous YSRC regime, Naidu said the attitude of the rule violators had not changed despite Supreme Court’s intervention to curb illegal sand operations. The Chief Minister made it clear that all those involved in sand irregularities will be exposed through technology-based investigation.

He urged officials to report impartially to the Apex Court, including all details related to sand operations, and reiterated that the Crime Investigation Department will investigate sand irregularities. Emphasising that the mineral wealth is a source of income for the State government, he advised the officials to curb irregularities in mining operations.

During the PowerPoint presentation, Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena stated that the State government is providing sand free of cost and this should be communicated to the public. He urged the District Collectors to focus on implementing the free sand policy effectively.