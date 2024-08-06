Take steps to fill all drinking water sources in State: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed District Collectors to prepare an action plan to fill reservoirs and ponds to ensure that every drop of water is utilised effectively. During the District Collectors Conference, the CM stressed the need to promote crops that require minimal water usage. He urged the Collectors to take timely steps to fill all drinking water tanks in the State, aiming to supply irrigation water to every acre.

Highlighting the importance of interlinking rivers in the State, Naidu noted that Andhra Pradesh has five main rivers -- Krishna, Godavari, Pennar, Nagavali, and Vamsadhara -- along with 35 smaller rivers and 38,422 minor irrigation facilities. He pointed out that 4 crore acres of ayacut need to be irrigated across all 26 districts and stressed the importance of utilising every drop of water during the ongoing rainy season.

Naidu directed them to review the revival of all lift irrigation schemes that can be completed with minimal expenditure. He urged them to coordinate with the agricultural department to promote high-yield crops that require less irrigation water. Ensuring the supply of irrigation water even to tail-end areas, he instructed the Collectors to monitor the release of water to canals and make timely decisions. “The officials of the Irrigation Department, Revenue, Police, and Rural Water Supply (RWS), along with other departments, should actively participate in this effort,” the CM said. He expressed regret that the previous YSRC government had failed to release funds for infrastructure and warned that any failure would result in the suspension of the responsible officials.

Reiterating the need for river interlinking, Naidu encouraged the use of drones to monitor canals and projects. “Any failure will bring disrepute to the government, which I do not want,” he clarified.